Pinole temporarily closes police building due to COVID concerns

Police in Pinole have closed the Public Safety Building due to the recent surge of COVID cases.

The temporary closure began at 8 a.m. Monday and will continue until further notice.

Police officers said they will continue to patrol the streets and their phone lines remain open for the public to report crimes.

This is one of many recent closures happening in the Bay Area because of an increase in omicron cases.

Newark closed city and police offices Tuesday, Brentwood closed City Hall, police headquarters and the Municipal Services Center on Friday, and Vallejo City Hall closed on Monday until further notice.

Recent reversals on school closure decisions have left a lot of residents confused about whether to bring their children to school or keep them at home for remote learning.

Bay City News contributed to this report.