Pittsburg driver in hit-and-run of dance student charged with vehicular manslaughter

The driver accused of fatally striking a 17-year-old girl and then fleeing the scene, was charged with vehicular manslaughter, authorities said.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office also charged the suspect, 34-year-old Roberto Sainez, with hit-and-run, concealing evidence, and driving with a suspended license.

His fiancé, Vanessa Landeros, 30, was charged with being an accessory after the fact and with concealing evidence.

On March 7, Sainez allegedly struck Brooke Jeffrey with his car at the intersection of Stoneman Avenue at Briarcliff Drive. Sainez fled the scene.

The crash happened in front Golden Gate Community School, where Jeffrey attended 11th grade.

Brooke, an avid dancer with Melody's Dance Studio, was killed while crossed the street. Her mother, Paula Jeffrey, called the intersection dangerous and especially at night where the traffic lights don't always work and driver speed through.

"It's still surreal for me," said Jeffrey days after Brooke's death. "At the end of the day, I do not want anybody else to fall victim to something that should have been taken care of by the city of Pittsburg. There's no reason why those lights don't work."

Sainez and Landeros were arrested Wednesday.

Authorities said the vehicle Sainez was driving at the time of the crash was found hidden at a property in Sonoma County.