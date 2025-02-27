Pittsburg police identify duo wanted for kicking dog during neighbor dispute

The Brief Pittsburg police released the names of the two women sought in connection with kicking a dog during a dispute with a neighbor. An incident that was seen on video. Authorities are searching for Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar. The dog suffered liver and leg damage.



Authorities have released the identities of two women sought in connection with kicking a dog during a dispute between neighbors in Pittsburg, an incident that was caught on camera.

The suspects were identified as Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar, according to police. The suspects allegedly had a gun at the time of the confrontation, which occurred last week.

Disturbing act caught on video

What we know:

Video of the incident shows Williams and Amar confronting dog owner Albert Lopes outside his home as he was washing his car. Lopes said his neighbor's daughter accused him of yelling at her mother. The day before the confrontation, Lopes' neighbor had backed into some plants on his property.

Lopes said when his neighbor's daughter came to confront him, he told her he did not yell at her mother but raised his voice so she could hear him.

"You yelling at my mama over there?" the woman is heard asking Lopes.

"I wasn't yelling," Lopes replied.

The discussion grew more heated, and Lopes then told the woman, who was with her daughter, to move from his property.

The argument continued, and the woman instructed her daughter to kick the dog, named Gigi.

Gigi was sent flying into the air and landed into a planter.

Lopes said the woman's daughter went and retrieved a gun from their car.

He said the mother and daughter smiled after Gigi was kicked.

"And the dog-kicker herself mimicked and mocked that sound (yelping)," he said. "If you zoom in on that video, you look at their expression, they act like they won the lottery."

Suspects still outstanding

Lopes posted the surveillance video on social media, and the incident drew outrage. With the public's help, Pittsburg police were able to identify the women, who are still being sought.

Gigi suffered liver and leg damage.