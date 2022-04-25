Pittsburg shooting leaves man wounded in vehicle

A man was in critical, but stable condition after Pittsburg police found him shot inside his vehicle on Sunday night.

The wounded man was found at the intersection of Catlewood Driver and Kirker Pass Road around 11:35 p.m. Police said it appears the shooting occurred around 11:15 at the intersection of Thomas Way and Crestview Drive.

Officers found several expended casings and damage to a nearby house at the location. No other victims were located.

Police said on the department's Facebook page that the shooting may be related to a road-rage incident that occurred 30 minutes prior to police finding the victim. They ask anyone with information to contact the Pittsburg Police Department tip line at (925) 252-4040.

Bay City News contributed to this report.