Pittsburg wildfire still active; crews return as smoke fills air

Con Fire said Friday the wildfire that has been burning in Pittsburg for the last three weeks is still active and is giving off a large amount of smoke.

Officials said they have been monitoring the long-smoldering fire located in the marsh area waterfront, and this weekend it began kicking up new evidence of burning.

KTVU received calls Saturday from concerned residents who said there was a ‘ton of smoke’ in the air, and that it looked like the fire had reignited.

Con Fire said the flames are in an inaccessible and uninhabited area.

KTVU has reached out to fire officials for an update.