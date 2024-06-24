Pizza delivery driver shot during attempted carjacking in Oakland: report
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating another shooting in Oakland.
The East Bay Times reported that a pizza delivery driver was shot Saturday night during an attempted carjacking in the Cleveland Heights neighborhood, about a block away from Oakland High School.
Police said the driver was walking to his car when three people confronted him.
One of those people shot him and fled, the newspaper reported.
Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.