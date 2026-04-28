Suspect arrested in 'notorious' 1991 disappearance and murder of Northern California mother

The Brief James Lawhead Jr., 64, was arrested in Arizona for the 1991 kidnapping and murder of Cindy Wanner, identified through advanced DNA analysis after 34 years. Lawhead had been living under the alias "Vincent Reynolds" since at least 2005, and his sister was also arrested in South Carolina for allegedly acting as an accessory. Officials are currently investigating whether Lawhead may be linked to other unsolved cases on the West Coast as he awaits extradition to California.



An arrest has been made in a decades-old cold case involving the kidnapping and murder of a 35-year-old woman in Placer County.

James Lawhead Jr. arrested

What we know:

James Lawhead Jr., 64, was arrested on April 24 at a Bullhead City, Ariz. home. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Lawhead was living under the name Vincent Reynolds.

Advanced DNA analysis identified Lawhead as the suspect, after years of several items submitted for testing. A final piece of evidence sent to a California forensic lab led officials to Lawhead.

Northern California woman vanished from her home in 1991

The backstory:

On Nov. 25, 1991, Cindy Wanner vanished from a Granite Bay, California home, with her shoes, coat and car left behind. Her 11-month-old baby was left crying in a highchair.

Three weeks following her disappearance, Wanner was found strangled to death in a remote area 40 miles from where she was taken.

In early 1991, Lawhead, who was 30 when the kidnapping occurred, was released from prison after he spent 11 years of a 19-year sentence for sex crimes against a young child.

"Pathologists at the time feel like she was kept alive for some time after she went missing. Arguably, this is one of the most heinous, notorious cold cases we have here in Placer County," Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said.

Timeline:

Once he was identified as the suspect, detectives found no record of Lawhead since 2005. With the help of Scottsdale Police, they were able to use facial recognition to match him to his new identity.

"Under an assumed identity, Mr. Lawhead lived in the state of Washington, Oregon and Arizona. Obviously, there is a lot of work to be done by our investigators to trace his movements over the last 20 years, also to see if he's been involved in any other crimes since then," Sheriff Woo said.

Lawhead was arrested at the Arizona home and booked into jail, as he awaits extradition to Placer County to face charges. Additional evidence was found in the search of the home.

On April 25, Lawhead’s 71-year-old sister, Terry Lawhead Steele, was arrested on an accessory charge in South Carolina. Local law enforcement searched her San Clemente home the following day. While Lawhead was found to be living in a home owned by Steele, Placer County deputies said she claimed she hadn't heard from her brother in over 20 years, despite evidence showing they were in communication.

"Just because of the passage of time doesn't mean justice diminishes in importance. This family has suffered in anguish for 35 years and they deserve some accountability," Placer County District Attorney Morga Gire said.

‘Notorious and heinous’ Placer County cold case

What they're saying:

"This is one of the most notorious and heinous cold cases we have here in Placer County. We’ve never given up pursuing justice for Cindy and her family, we hope this is a small step in the healing process," said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo. "This breakthrough and arrest reflect the commitment of our office to solve cases; it’s why we pin on the badge and take the oath to serve. Our work is not done, James Lawhead will be brought back to Placer County where he will answer to the charges for this crime."

"This arrest is a powerful reminder that time does not erase responsibility, and it does not diminish our commitment," said Gire. "Cold cases are not forgotten cases—they remain urgent, they remain personal, and they remain a promise we intend to keep. This crime devastated a family and shook an entire community. For years, they have carried the weight of unanswered questions. Today does not erase that pain, but it does move us closer to the truth and to accountability. To victims and families: we see you, we remember, and we stand with you. Your resilience is extraordinary, and your voices matter. Even when the path is long and difficult, there is hope. We will continue this work—steadfast and unwavering—because you deserve answers, you deserve justice, and you deserve to know that you are never forgotten."

What's next:

Officials are working to determine if Lawhead could be connected to additional crimes. The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking law enforcement agencies on the West Coast with similar cold cases to contact them.