Plane crashes off Pacific Grove coast with 3 onboard

A small plane carrying three people crashed off of the coast near Monterey on Saturday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement that a twin-engine Beechcraft with the tail number N8796R had crashed around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday about 200 to 300 yards off of Point Pinos, near Pacific Grove and less than five miles away from Monterey.

The Coast Guard also learned that three people were aboard the plane when it crashed, and launched a 29-foot response boat that arrived at the scene of the crash about 15 minutes later. A helicopter from the Coast Guard in San Francisco was also launched to assist in the search.

Authorities reported that they located the plane and two people who were found "unresponsive." The Coast Guard did not elaborate on their conditions.

The search for the third person is ongoing.