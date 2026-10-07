Petaluma plane crash kills 2, aerial views show severe wreckage

The Brief A plane crashed in a field in Petaluma on Wednesday morning, killing the two people aboard and leaving the earth scorched in the field where it landed, police said. SkyFox flew overhead, which showed the aircraft debris in a field adjacent to the Rooster Run Golf Club. The ground was scorched next to the body of the plane. It wasn't immediately clear why the plane crashed.



A plane crashed in a field in Petaluma on Wednesday morning, killing the two people aboard and leaving the earth scorched in the field where it landed, police said.

Speaking at an impromptu news conference, Petaluma police Lt. Zilverio Rivera didn't identify the people or say how the plane crashed.

But he did confirm the basic elements of what happened, including the fact that the pilot and passenger died in a field on E. Washington Street shortly after taking off from Petaluma Municipal Airport about 10:45 a.m.

He also said that the plane was "fully engulfed in fire."

Plane crash in Petaluma

What we know:

A plane crashed in a field in Petlauma on Wednesday morning, and aerial views showed some of the wreckage on the ground. Oct. 7, 2026

Steve Kulm, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said that the two people were aboard a Van’s RV-7A, which is a small "kit plane" that people can assemble themselves at home.

SkyFox flew overhead, which showed the aircraft debris in a field adjacent to the Rooster Run Golf Club. The ground was scorched next to the body of the plane. The Petaluma Municipal Airport is also nearby.

Investigators were also seen from above walking along the perimeter of the scene, which was marked by yellow tape.

Unclear what happened

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what happened or why the plane crashed.

Federal officials from the NTSB will investigate the crash.

Police arrive at the scene where a plane carrying two people crashed in Petaluma. Oct. 7, 2026

The scene on the ground after a plane carrying two people crashed in Petaluma. Oct. 7, 2026

A plane crashed in Petaluma near the Rooster Run Golf Course. Oct. 7, 2026

A plane crashed in Petaluma near the Rooster Run Golf Course. Oct. 7, 2026

Investigators are on scene at a plane crash in Petaluma. Oct. 7, 2026

Wreckage from a Petaluma accident. Oct. 7, 2026