Laptop in checked luggage behind fire on plane at SFO

article

A laptop in a customer's checked bag is responsible for a fire on an American Airlines plane at the San Francisco International Airport on Friday, as passengers were boarding the flight, according to video at the scene and the airport.

American Airlines said smoke was coming from a customer's bag and was quickly removed by crew members.

At least three people suffered minor injuries, with none of the passengers needing medical transport, according to SFO.

The plane was evacuated, and photos of the incident show some passengers evacuating the plane via the emergency slide.

"…Smoke was reported from inside a customer's bag. The laptop and bag were quickly removed by our crew members and all customers exited the aircraft. We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," AA said in a statement.

A video shared by venture beat reporter Emilia David showed "a bunch of really angry, confused and understandably scared passengers."

The flight was bound for Miami.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene.

The news comes just days after another American Airlines plane departing Tampa International Airport blew an engine and then a tire moments before take-off.

Smoke was seen coming from the plane and American Airlines said there was a mechanical issue on the plane, bound for Phoenix.