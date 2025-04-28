Pleasant Hill families displaced after apartment fire

The Brief A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill on Donegal Way. Two units were red-tagged, leaving three families displaced. The cause of the fire has not been determined.



Three families were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill on Monday, according to fire officials.

Two units red-tagged

What we know:

The two-alarm fire erupted around 12:40 p.m. at a complex on Donegal Way, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes.

Two apartment units were red-tagged, and three families were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.