Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Hill families displaced after apartment fire

By
Published  April 28, 2025 3:19pm PDT
Pleasant Hill
KTVU FOX 2

Pleasant Hill families displaced after apartment fire

A fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill left three families displaced.

The Brief

    • A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill on Donegal Way.
    • Two units were red-tagged, leaving three families displaced.
    • The cause of the fire has not been determined.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Three families were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill on Monday, according to fire officials.

Two units red-tagged

What we know:

The two-alarm fire erupted around 12:40 p.m. at a complex on Donegal Way, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.

Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes.

Featured

Man arrested after 2 bodies found in pickup truck in Santa Cruz mountains
article

Man arrested after 2 bodies found in pickup truck in Santa Cruz mountains

The California Highway Patrol arrested a 66-year-old Boulder Creek man after two bodies were found last month in the back of a pick-up truck along rural SR-35 in the Santa Cruz mountains near Los Gatos. 

Two apartment units were red-tagged, and three families were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Source: Contra Costa Fire Protection District

Pleasant Hill