Pleasant Hill families displaced after apartment fire
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Three families were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pleasant Hill on Monday, according to fire officials.
Two units red-tagged
What we know:
The two-alarm fire erupted around 12:40 p.m. at a complex on Donegal Way, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within 20 minutes.
Two apartment units were red-tagged, and three families were displaced.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
The Source: Contra Costa Fire Protection District