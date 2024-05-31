Police uncover love triangle in Pleasant Hill homicide investigation

article

A man fatally stabbed after his work shift in Pleasant Hill might have been involved in a love triangle.

Authorities made the connection during a three-month investigation into the death of 37-year-old Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg.

Jacobo was stabbed to death on the night of Feb. 10 after he finished his shift working as a custodian at Pleasant Hill Park, police said.

He was found by his wife, who became concerned when he did not return home after his shift ended. She went to Pleasant Hill Park, found him unresponsive in the parking lot, and called 911.

On Friday, authorities said they made three arrests in the case. The suspects were colleagues of the victim: 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez-Morales; Vanessa Vera-Aguilar, 24, of Antioch; and Jazmin Ruiz, 25.

Detectives said Jacobo knew the suspects as they all worked together at The Watermark at San Ramon, an assisted living facility.

Authorities said before Jacobo's death, he had been in a relationship with Vera-Aguilar. However, Gutierrez-Morales was pursuing a new relationship with her.

Investigators said evidence shows the three suspects planned, coordinated, and carried out the attack on Jacobo after he finished his shift at Pleasant Hill Park.

Authorities have not clarified if Vera-Aguilar was the woman who made the initial 911 call.