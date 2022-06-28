Pleasanton car owner exchanges gun fire with 2 suspects

Two suspects tried to steal a car from a man in Pleasanton early Tuesday morning, officials said, which ended up in both parties firing guns at each other in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

City spokesperson Teri Yan said despite the violence that broke out at 5:40 a.m. at 7595 Canyon Meadows Circle, no injuries were reported.

As officials explained, as the two suspects were caught trying to steal a car, the owner came out to see what was going on and confronted the thieves.

The suspects pepper-sprayed the owner, officials said, and then eventually fired a gun at the car owner.

The car owner responded by pulling out his own weapon and firing off several rounds himself.

Neighbor Jeffrey McFadden heard at least three gunshots.

"I thought maybe it was at the church parking lot," he said. "But then I realized it was right up here."

The suspects fled in a pickup truck, Yan said, as they never got a chance to actually steal the car.