A dog left on a balcony in the heat Tuesday died before Pleasanton Animal Services could get to it.

Pleasanton police said they received a call about a dog seen on an apartment balcony near Gibraltar and Hacienda drives. The caller said the dog was barking, whining, and exposed to the sun. A Pleasanton Animal Services officer contacted the leasing office to quickly locate the dog's owner, but the effort was unsuccessful.

Within 15 minutes of being dispatched to the call, officers arrived on scene to find the dog dead of likely heat stroke.

"We understand a video of the dog was circulating on social media prior to the initial report, generating hundreds of comments from the community," police said on social media. "This is a disturbing and tragic incident, and we recognize the concern and interest from those who care about animal welfare. The preliminary stages of the investigation suggest this was not intentional, however, as our detectives conduct a complete and thorough investigation, we kindly ask for the community's patience."

Police said they want to emphasize the importance of acting quickly involving animal welfare concerns. If someone sees something, they should report it immediately rather than waiting to share it on social media. With hot weather, it is crucial to keep all animals cool indoors and ensure they have access to water.