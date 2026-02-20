Arrest in Pleasanton mother, son killings: What we know

The Brief Allen Swadley, 31, of San Jose, was arrested Thursday on two counts of murder in the killings of 67-year-old Lori Simonds and her 28-year-old son, Evan Simonds, in Pleasanton. Officers responded to reports of gunfire Wednesday morning at a home on Joanne Circle and found both victims dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said Swadley had recently dated a family member of the victims; a motive remains under investigation, and he is being held at Santa Rita Jail.



Police have arrested a man in connection with the killings of a woman and her son, who were found dead inside a Pleasanton home this week.

Allen Swadley, 31, was arrested Thursday in San Jose on two counts of murder in the deaths of Lori Simonds, 67, and her 28-year-old son, Evan Simonds.

Victims found after report of gunfire

Officers responded around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday to reports of gunfire at a home in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle. When they arrived, they found both victims dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Swadley had been at large following the shootings.

Suspect was dating victims' relative

Investigators said Swadley had recently been dating a family member of the victims but did not elaborate on that relationship.

Authorities said Swadley has no prior criminal history. A motive for the killings remains under investigation.

Swadley is being held at Santa Rita Jail.