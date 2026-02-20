Arrest in Pleasanton mother, son killings: What we know
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Police have arrested a man in connection with the killings of a woman and her son, who were found dead inside a Pleasanton home this week.
Allen Swadley, 31, was arrested Thursday in San Jose on two counts of murder in the deaths of Lori Simonds, 67, and her 28-year-old son, Evan Simonds.
Victims found after report of gunfire
What we know:
Officers responded around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday to reports of gunfire at a home in the 3100 block of Joanne Circle. When they arrived, they found both victims dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Swadley had been at large following the shootings.
Suspect was dating victims' relative
Dig deeper:
Investigators said Swadley had recently been dating a family member of the victims but did not elaborate on that relationship.
Authorities said Swadley has no prior criminal history. A motive for the killings remains under investigation.
Swadley is being held at Santa Rita Jail.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Pleasanton Police Department.