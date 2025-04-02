Expand / Collapse search

Pleasanton man admits to killing mother, turns himself in, police say

Published  April 2, 2025 10:08pm PDT
East Bay man admits to killing mother

A Pleasanton man is being held for homicide after he entered a police station and admitted to killing his mother, authorities shared Wednesday.

    • A Pleasanton man turned himself into police Tuesday saying he killed his mother, police say
    • A person with fatal stab wounds was found at the suspect's home

Police said Malcom Tilley walked into the lobby of the Pleasanton Police Department on Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m. and allegedly told officers that he had killed his 71-year-old mother following an argument.

When officers went to the 31-year-old's home on Alvarado Street near Kolln Street, they found a dead person with multiple stab wounds. Authorities did not confirm if the person found was Tilley's mother.

At the scene, police said they found multiple kitchen knives by the victim. 

It's unclear what the dispute was about that resulted in the death. Police said there were no previous incidents at the residence and that there's no current threat to the public. 

Tilley is being held at the Santa Rita Jail for homicide without bail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100. 
 

