Pleasanton man arrested in connection to shooting death

Pleasanton police officers discovered what appeared to be explosives inside the home of a man who was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of homicide.

After responding to reports of a shooting in the 4600 block of Helpert Court, officers found an adult male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

The suspected shooter, 29-year-old Pleasanton resident Lucas Chan, was taken into custody at the scene, and booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

During the course of their investigation, detectives discovered suspicious devices inside Chan's residence. The Alameda County Sheriff's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was called to the scene, where they located possible explosive devices, and removed them from the home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case can contact investigators at (925)-931-5100.