Pleasanton residents encounter gun, pepper spray in home burglaries: police

The Brief The Pleasanton Police Department said officers are investigating three residential burglaries, including two of them where the residents were home at the time of the burglary and came face-to-face with the intruder In one of the cases, the suspect had a gun. In another, a teen was pepper sprayed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.



The Pleasanton Police Department said officers are investigating three residential burglaries, including two of them where the residents were home at the time of the burglary and came face-to-face with the intruder, and at least in one of the cases, the suspect was armed.

What we know:

The most recent burglary was reported on Wednesday about 8 p.m., when a resident on Mohr Avenue encountered a suspect in his backyard, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspect displayed a handgun and forced the resident back into the home. Once inside, the suspect struck the man and his wife before fleeing the area by jumping over nearby fences.

Officers searched the area using drones and a police K-9, but couldn't find the suspect, police said, adding that the suspect did not shoot the gun.

Five days earlier on Feb. 27, a suspect entered a home on Hansen Drive about 7 p.m. and pepper sprayed a teenager inside before taking off, police said.

On the same day, another burglary was reported in the same area. Security footage from the home showed a man wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

Police said they believe these cases are related.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

The Source Pleasanton Police Department.



