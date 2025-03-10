Expand / Collapse search

Pleasanton teen arrested after 2 stabbed during fight

Published  March 10, 2025 12:51pm PDT
Pleasanton
The Brief

    • A juvenile faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing two 18-year-olds late Saturday night, police said.
    • The victims sustained injuries to their legs and are expected to recover.
    • The stabbing happened during a reported fight between a group of teens.

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A teen was arrested after allegedly stabbing two 18-year-olds in the leg in Pleasanton, police said.

Reports of fight between group of teens

What we know:

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fight involving 10 teens in the 100 block of Harvest Circle. Officers determined that two people were stabbed and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one was reported to be hurt in the altercation.

The suspect, a Pleasanton teen, was arrested and booked at juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not elaborate on the fight.

No further details were immediately available.

