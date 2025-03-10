Pleasanton teen arrested after 2 stabbed during fight
article
PLEASANTON, Calif. - A teen was arrested after allegedly stabbing two 18-year-olds in the leg in Pleasanton, police said.
Reports of fight between group of teens
What we know:
Officers responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fight involving 10 teens in the 100 block of Harvest Circle. Officers determined that two people were stabbed and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Featured
The suspect, a Pleasanton teen, was arrested and booked at juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not elaborate on the fight.
No further details were immediately available.
The Source: The Pleasanton Police Department