Pleasanton teen arrested after 2 stabbed during fight

A juvenile faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing two 18-year-olds late Saturday night, police said. The victims sustained injuries to their legs and are expected to recover. The stabbing happened during a reported fight between a group of teens.



A teen was arrested after allegedly stabbing two 18-year-olds in the leg in Pleasanton, police said.

Reports of fight between group of teens

What we know:

Officers responded around 11 p.m. Saturday to reports of a fight involving 10 teens in the 100 block of Harvest Circle. Officers determined that two people were stabbed and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a Pleasanton teen, was arrested and booked at juvenile hall for assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not elaborate on the fight.

No further details were immediately available.