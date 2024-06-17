Point Fire grows to over 1,100 acres, 'Spare the Air' alert in effect

The Point Fire in Sonoma County has burned more than 1,100 acres, CalFire confirmed. Smoke could still be seen billowing on Monday morning.

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect for the North Bay as well as Contra Costa Fire. Community members are expected to refrain from burning wood. If possible, stay inside to avoid smoke exposure. A Red Flag warning has also been issued in Napa County.

"Well, everything I owned is there. So, I'm kind of hesitant to leave, but I know I have to. So, normally, you know, the evacuation is kind of like heard. And so now it's mandatory. So I'm, you know, I grabbed what I could, and I put it in a truck, and I'm trying to get out of here, " a community member told KTVU.

A number of fire crews were seen coming in and out of the areas within Healdsburg, most of which are made up by wineries. Firefighters with Marin County and San Francisco Fire Department were expected to join as well.

CalFire says that it hopes to make some more headway Monday, because it should just be a little bit of an easier day

Fire activity is up in California the past few days. CalFire is currently battling 15 fires across the state, 10 of which started on Sunday.

The Post Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura County is the biggest of those fires. The Post Fire has already burned almost 15,000 acres. It started Saturday during the night and exploded in size. That fire is burning along Interstate five about 70 miles north of Los Angeles. Evacuations were ordered in the community of Gorman and right now that fire is at 8% contained.