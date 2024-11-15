San Francisco police shoot 2 dogs following pedestrian attacks

Two dogs were shot, one fatally, by San Francisco police officers on Friday morning after they attacked pedestrians, according to authorities.

Officer Robert Rueca said that at 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a call about three loose dogs attacking a pedestrian and a smaller dog at Ellis and Geary streets.

When officers arrived, they saw the canines attacking another pedestrian. Officers tried to stop the animals, to no avail. One of the officers discharged their gun, fatally shooting one of the dogs.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The smaller dog from the first attack was injured and receiving medical care.

Officers captured one of the three dogs unharmed, while the third was pursued to Raymond Kimball Park. There, an officer shot the canine, which was then taken by animal control officers. The dog's exact condition is currently unknown.

Rueca said he couldn't yet identify the breed of dogs, who were all adults weighing about 120 pounds.

Officers are trying to find the owner of the dogs as the incident has turned into a criminal investigation.

Rueca said before officers used lethal force, they attempted to use non-lethal forms to subdue the dogs but were unsuccessful.