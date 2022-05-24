Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

article

Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14.

"We’re very worried and concerned," the Gourkani family wrote on Facebook. "We love you Julie."

The missing teen is 5"4, 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

She also goes by Julie and has family in the Stockton area.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Elk Grove police.