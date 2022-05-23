Expand / Collapse search

Oakland police seek missing at-risk elderly woman

By Katy St. Clair
Bay City News
Katie Pruitt, 73, is missing and vulnerable. She was last seen around noon on 84th Avenue in Oakland. (Oakland PD via Bay City News)

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first reported missing at 11:40 a.m. on Monday. 

Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. She is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen wearing a light gray Mickey Mouse shirt with black leggings with yellow smiley faces on them. 

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Oakland Police at (510) 238-3641. 


  
 