Oakland police seek missing at-risk elderly woman

Oakland Police are looking for an elderly woman who is at-risk due to dementia who was first reported missing at 11:40 a.m. on Monday.

Kattie Pruitt, 73, was last seen in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. She is African-American, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light gray Mickey Mouse shirt with black leggings with yellow smiley faces on them.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Oakland Police at (510) 238-3641.

