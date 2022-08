article

Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week.

Joshua Krieger was booked into Santa Rita Jail on Thursday and issued a prohibition order regarding the stabbing.

A man was stabbed Wednesday on a BART train. He is expected to survive.

That stabbing came hours after there was a fatal shooting on a Muni bus in San Francisco.