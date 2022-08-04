San Francisco police review video from deadly Muni bus shooting, say attack was targeted

San Francisco's police department is releasing more details about the shooting on a Muni bus that killed a 20-year-old man, and sent a 62-year-old woman to the hospital on Wednesday.

Police now say this appears to have been a targeted attack. At this point, police haven't reported any arrests, but investigators are looking at whether this latest deadly shooting on Muni is retribution for another deadly shooting earlier this week.

San Francisco police say the shooting started on the number 8 bus as it was making its way through the Sunnydale District. When officers arrived, they found the male shooting victim. He was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. The woman who was injured self transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said the incident was captured on at least one surveillance camera, and appears to have been a targeted attack.

"That's how we see it at this time," said SFPD Deputy Chief Robert O'Sullivan. "I don't see that as changing, it was not random, there were two victims involved in this case, one resulted in a homicide and yes, this was very much a targeted shooting."

Police are looking into a possible connection to another shooting in the same neighborhood on Monday, where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death.

Officers said they will have an increased presence in the area following this latest shooting. "There's going to be a comprehensive, and it’s already started, response to this incident," said Deputy Chief O'Sullivan. "We had a homicide earlier in the week as well, so there's been two homicides in a relatively small geographic area."

This is the second deadly shooting on a Muni vehicle this summer. At the end of June, police said a man pulled a knife on another passenger on a Muni train near the Castro Station, and was shot and killed.

As part of its ongoing security push, Muni highlighted the addition of 20 new Muni ambassadors, and plans to hire 20 more. Muni also pointed to high-quality video cameras on its vehicles. Police said that video will be critical in investigating and prosecuting Wednesday's deadly shooting.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in agreement with police that this appears to have been an isolated and targeted incident, and stressed the for the overwhelming majority of passengers, Muni is safe.

"Well I think people should definitely feel safe on Muni," said Mayor Breed. "We do have cameras on Muni and in fact, sadly in this particular case, this individual was targeted."

At this point the medical examiner is not releasing the identity of this latest homicide victim, and police are still working to determine how Wednesday's deadly shooting is connected to Monday's deadly shooting.