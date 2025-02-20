Police arrest suspect in Emeryville hit-and-run

The Brief Police arrested Frederick Collins for allegedly striking a woman in a parking lot before fleeing The woman was critically injured in the collision



Police arrested a man accused of striking and critically injuring a woman in a hit-and-run Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. when the woman was walking in BevMo's rear parking lot on 5717 Christie Ave., allegedly by Frederick Collins, who is believed to have been speeding.

The woman was struck from behind after Collins was turning in from Shellmound Street.

Officials said Collins was then seen allegedly speeding back onto Shellmound Street after the collision.

Officers were able to track down the 40-year-old's car using license plate readers to Oakland. The suspect returned to the car on Thursday around 7 a.m., and officers were able to take him into custody thereafter.

The Oakland man was taken to Santa Rita Jail where he remains on $50,000 bail.

The victim remains in critical condition, officials said.

What's next:

Collins is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on the charge.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Emeryville Police Det. Ed Mayorga at (510) 596-3733.

