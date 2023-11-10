Police bust up Oakland 'fencing operation,' uncover nearly $20K and stolen merchandise

article

Police this week busted up what they describe as an Oakland "fencing operation" where they said they found stolen items from stores around the Bay Area, nearly $20,000 in cash and two handguns.

They also arrested an unknown number of suspects, who now face a range of charges including grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The operation was conducted Tuesday at an undisclosed location in Oakland by the California Highway Patrol and Concord police.

Armed with a search warrant, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said police ended up finding "stolen retail merchandise" in both an Oakland home and in a storage unit. Police also found $17,344 as proceeds from "illegal criminal activity."

CHP officers also went to the city of Galt in Sacramento County and also found cars filled with stolen merchandise worth more than $350,000.