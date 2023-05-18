Motorcyclist in custody after hour-long police chase across LA

A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leading officers on an hour-long pursuit across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

SkyFOX was first over the West Hills area as the Los Angeles Police Department was seen chasing the suspect motorcyclist.

While the motorcyclist is wearing a helmet, he was seen traveling at high rates of speed at various points, in addition to refusing to give up to LAPD officers when stopping at the red light.

The suspect was initially wanted for assault with deadly weapon, leaving officials worried he may have been armed during the ongoing chase.

The suspect eventually gave up at a residential area in West Hills, ending up in LAPD handcuffs.