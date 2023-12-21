Police ID suspect in domestic stabbing, shot himself after getting gun illegally

Jason Gillenwater, a 46-year-old firefighter paramedic with the Colma Fire Suppression District, has died by suicide after being accused of stabbing a man and a woman at a home on Naomi Avenue in Pacifica Thursday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman, identified by neighbors as Nina, was taken to the hospital.

"My son sent me a copy of the alert he got which said there was a suspect dressed in camouflage covered in blood that the police were seeking," said neighbor Jeanette Borgo.

Neighbors said there were kids at the home when the incident happened who were taken away by victim services.

Pacifica police put out of Be-On-the-Lookout for Gillenwater, driving a gray Ford F150.

California Highway Patrol officers spotted the same F150 and conducted a traffic stop; Ukiah and CHP officers responded. CHP Officer Alex Kimbell said Gillenwater died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his truck.

Gillenwater was arrested for domestic violence at the same house on Dec. 14. He posted bail, but an emergency protective order was issued.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect dead after fatal stabbing of man in Pacifica

Court documents show police were at the same home on Naomi Avenue the day before the stabbing after Gillenwater violated a restraining order.

Although he was not supposed to have a gun, he somehow obtained one in Colusa County Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed two people, later using it to kill himself.

Pacifica Police Chief Maria Sarasua said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and keeping the family members and Pacifica community close in our hearts as they cope with this profound loss. I am grateful to the San Mateo County allied agencies, San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol for their assistance during this investigation."

Police have not identified the man who was stabbed and killed. The female victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment for her injuries. The children were removed from the scene by victim services.