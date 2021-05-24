Man fatally shot near Oakland's Chinatown

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon, not far from the Oakland Police Department headquarters.

A man was fatally shot at around 2:12 p.m. on the 400 block of 8th Street near Broadway Street, according to police.

Police said more than 20 rounds were fired, possibly from a high-powered weapon, or perhaps multiple weapons. There was one person in the victim's car.

No other information was immediately available.

SkyFOX is flying above the scene were several evidence markers blanketed the sidewalk. A KTVU crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.