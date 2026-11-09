Fight after Raiders-49ers game in Santa Clara caught on video

The Brief The Santa Clara Police Department is investigating a fight outside Levi's Stadium involving fans of the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Video shared on social media shows a large fight breaking out in a stadium parking lot during the afternoon hours on Sunday. As of late Sunday, no arrests have been reported in connection with the brawl.



The Santa Clara Police Department is investigating a fight outside Levi's Stadium involving fans of the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders-49ers fan fight

Why you should care:

Video shared on social media shows a large fight breaking out in a stadium parking lot during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

In the footage, a lot of people can be seen being knocked to the ground as the altercation unfolds.

Someone on X with the handle Boss unkie shared an unusually graphic scene showing a bunch of men pummeling each other, with at least two men sprawled flat on the ground, possibly unconscious.

Police officials stated that the incident is part of an active and ongoing investigation.

As of late Sunday, no arrests have been reported in connection with the brawl.

Big picture view:

The bad blood between the fans who support the two teams is well-known; their animosity is possibly the most historically volatile in NFL history.

Sunday's game was the first "Battle of the Bay" since the Raiders, once an Oakland team, moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

The 49ers beat the Raiders 38 to 17.