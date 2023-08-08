Police investigating fatal shooting at BART's Oakland Lake Merritt station

BART police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside the Lake Merritt BART station Tuesday afternoon. A suspect is now in custody, officials say.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m., according to a BART spokesperson.

Police have not revealed many details about the victim nor the suspect. BART officials said the male suspect was taken into custody within 90 minutes of the shooting and that there was no indication neither the victim nor suspect were BART riders.

It's unknown what led up to the gunfire. Police did not yet have a motive for the shooting.

BART interim Police Chief Kevin Franklin spoke from the crime scene, where the body had by then been removed. He said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

In the immediate aftermath, a KTVU employee in the plaza outside the station saw an officer performing chest compressions on the victim before the person's body was covered by a tarp.

BART trains were temporarily bypassing the Lake Merritt Station, but have resumed making stops there.

BART police said they used street level surveillance images to help identify the suspect. Police did not indicate that the gun used in the shooting had been recovered.

"I'm just shocked. It's terrifying," said one bystander at the BART station, who did not giver her name.

"It seems like an everyday occurrence now and it's not getting any better," said another unidentified BART rider.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fatal shooting occurred outside of the Lake Merritt BART station on August 8, 2023.