Police investigating San Jose shooting

article

The San Jose Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon where a man was injured.

Police said the shooting happened at 12:48 p.m. at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road. Officers found the unidentified victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said on social media that traffic on westbound Capitol will be affected. The off-ramp to Monterey Road will be closed for several hours while police investigate.

Police did not release additional information. They did not say if there was any suspect information available or if any arrests have been made.