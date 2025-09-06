Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at San Jose jewelry store

article

The Brief The robbery occurred just before 2:10 p.m. on Friday at the Kim Hung jewelry store in the 1900 block of Aborn Road. Surveillance video from the scene shows one of the store employees struggling with a few of the suspects before being pushed to the ground. Police did not say if anyone was injured in the robbery.



Authorities in San Jose are investigating after a car smashed through the front window of a jewelry store on Friday and a crowd of thieves made off with several items.

The San Jose Police Department told KTVU that the robbery occurred just before 2:10 p.m. on Friday at the Kim Hung jewelry store in the 1900 block of Aborn Road.

Police said suspects backed a car through the front of the store before "multiple suspects" – at least one of which was armed with a gun – entered, broke display cases, took jewelry and fled in several vehicles.

Surveillance video from the scene that was shared on social media shows the car smashing through the jewelry store window before a large crowd of suspects wearing masks and dressed in black enter. The video shows one of the store employees struggling with a few of the suspects before being pushed to the ground.

Police did not say if anyone was reported to be injured in the robbery.

The SJPD said the suspects are unidentified and remain at large. Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to contact the SJPD Robbery Unit at SJPDRobbery@sanjoseca.gov.