Police issue alert after mountain lion is spotted in San Mateo

The San Mateo Police Department warned residents to be on alert, after a mountain lion sighting early Monday morning.

Police spotted the animal around 1:15 a.m. in the area of West Poplar Avenue and North El Camino Real while responding to an unrelated call. On Facebook, police joked that the animal was seen "jaywalking at the intersection... Likely knowing he was in violation of the State jaywalking code, the mountain lion quickly ran westbound."

The mountain lion got away, and officers were unable to locate it after a thorough search of the area, according to the police department.

The big cat was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches long and 150 pounds with brown fur.

The San Mateo Police Department said its alert served as a precaution to the community and advised residents to avoid approaching a mountain lion or running away from one if spotted.

While most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation, residents should make noise, try and make themselves look bigger by waving their arms and even throw rocks or other objects to ward off the animal. Police reminded residents to keep a close watch on small children when hiking in wooded areas and advised people to pick up small children if they were to encounter a mountain lion.

Mountain lion photo courtesy: www.wildlife.ca.gov

Residents should also avoid feeding deer, as they attract mountain lions, and jogging or hiking through wooded areas at dawn, dusk and nighttime, when mountain lions are most active.

Residents are advised to call 911 if they spot a mountain lion.

