Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl; last seen with biological father on Tuesday

article

Police in El Cerrito are looking for a 9-year-old girl, missing since Tuesday and last seen with her biological father.

Royale Gant is a mixed race female, Black and Caucasian. She is 5'1" tall, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her biological father, Dupree Gant, is a 39-year-old Black male, 6'3" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dupree Gant failed to return Royale Gant to her biological mother following visitation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Royale Gant or Dupree Gant are asked to call 911 or contact the El Cerrito Police Department at (510) 237-3233.

Dupree Gant, 39, last seen Tuesday with his biological daughter, Royale Gant, 9. (El Cerrito Police Department via Bay City News)



