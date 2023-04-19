Police: Man posed as dentist, rented hotel room to run illegal operation

article

Connecticut authorities said a man recently posed as a dentist and rented a hotel room to run his illegal operation.

Danbury Police Department said officers responded to the La Quinta Hotel Sunday after receiving reports that a guest was practicing dental work.

Officers said the guest told them he was conducting dental referrals.

But when cops entered the room, they found an impromptu operation with dental drills, suction machines and a portable X-ray machine. They also found numerous bottles of amoxicillin and other medications.

While talking with the suspect, officers said another man came out of the bathroom with a gauze in his mouth saying he just had a dental procedure.

Officers the arrested and charged Hugo Moraes-DeLima with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.

He's being held on a $350,000 bond.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.