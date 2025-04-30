Police in North Bay seeking assistance in sexual assault investigation

Police in Santa Rosa and the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety are seeking assistance from the community in a sexual assault investigation.

What we know:

On Wednesday, police said they received a report of a sexual assault by a male acquaintance of a female victim back in February. The victim reported that she was raped by the acquaintance in June 2024 after he lured her into his vehicle.

The Santa Rosa Police Department identified the suspect as 34-year-old Shammy, which is the man's legal name. He also goes by Sam or Sammy and, according to police, has used the last name, Verma.

Photo of 34-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Shammy, who has been arrested on rape and sexual assault charges.

Police in Santa Rosa learned that the Rohnert Park DPS were investigating a similar incident that possibly involved the same suspect. Police there said that in January, Shammy, sexually assaulted another woman in his vehicle.

The two police departments worked together on this investigation. Shammy was arrested on Thursday, April 24. He was booked into the Sonoma County Main jail by both departments on a number of rape and sexual assault charges.

The police departments have requested a bail enhancement for what they call Shammy's "predatory nature."

A judge ordered the suspect to be held without bail.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about these incidents or others that may not yet have been reported to contact detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department.