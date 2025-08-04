2 Richmond police officers shoot and kill a man allegedly armed with knives

article

The Richmond Police Department says two officers shot and killed a person who was allegedly armed with at least one knife and was making threats to kill people from inside a residence on Monday.

Officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Police said dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5 p.m. about an armed person inside a home on the 400 block of 1st Street and that they were making threats, police said.

The police department initially posted to social media at around 7:30 p.m. to avoid the area as the roadway was expected to be blocked for several hours. Drivers were told to use alternate routes.

The 9-1-1 caller said the person who was making threats had one knife. When officers arrived on the scene, they could hear a commotion from inside the home. Police said dispatch informed them that the suspect armed himself with a second edged weapon, believed to be a knife.

When officers got to the front door of the home, they said they announced their presence. Officers were immediately confronted by the person with at least one knife just outside the residence.

Police said that's when two officers with the department shot the person, killing him at the scene.

Richmond Police Lt. Donald Patchin held a news conference from the crime scene. He said the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office has responded to the scene to investigate.

Police said the Contra Costa Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Protocol has been invoked as this was a case of an officer-involved fatality.

What we don't know:

The name of the person shot and killed has not been released by the police.

Lt. Patchin said he did not know if the suspect lived at the residence, but that he believed this was a dispute involving family members.

The investigation is still in its early stages and is ongoing.

The Richmond police department logo.

This is a developing news story.