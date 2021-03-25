Police: Racial epithet aimed at Chinese community written on Santa Clara building

article

A racial epithet written on a building in Santa Clara is being investigated as a hate crime.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Lakeside Drive on March 19 after receiving report of a vandalism. Santa Clara police said the building was vacant at the time of the incident, but the former tenant's sign, a Chinese software company, was still visible.

Police said an unidentified man wrote a racial slur aimed at the Chinese community on the front door of the old business.

Security cameras captured the incident and show the suspect walking up to the front door of the property and vandalizing it before leaving.

Santa Clara police described the suspect as possibly a white man who was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, blue jeans and black shoes.