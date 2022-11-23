Police say fatal Dublin shooting appears to be self-defense

article

A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Dublin following a domestic dispute is being investigated as a case of self-defense, according to police.

The Dublin Police Department said a fight happened between two men at the Sofi Apartments on San Ramon Road Sunday. Authorities said the fight stemmed from a domestic dispute between an estranged husband and his wife.

That dispute led to the estranged husband getting into a physical altercation with another man, and shots were fired, authorities said. The estranged husband was struck and died.

"Based on the initial police investigation and eyewitness testimony statements it is believed the shooting was self-defense," the police department said.

Police did not identify the relationship between the woman and the shooter.

A further investigation is ongoing alongside a review from the District Attorney's Office. It is unknown if charges will be filed.