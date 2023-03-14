Police say SF shooting led to chase on Bay Bridge, several detained

article

San Francisco Police Department says a shooting Tuesday in the Fillmore District led to a pursuit on the Bay Bridge and that several people have been detained.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to the 1200 block of Buchanan Street at 6:07 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officer Robert Rueca said a vehicle matching the description from the shooting incident was located on Yerba Buena Island. Police said they tried to stop the vehicle, but the occupants would not yield and that a chase ensued on the Bay Bridge.

Police were not specific about the number of occupants in the suspect vehicle, but said they fled on foot after stopping on the bridge. California Highway Patrol said there were three suspects involved.

SFPD said several occupants of the vehicle were detained and that the investigation is ongoing. There was no official word of any arrests and no confirmed report of anyone being shot.

This is a developing news story.