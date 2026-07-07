Police search Berkeley campus, advise public to secure in place

article

The Brief UC Berkeley police issued a critical alert on campus on Tuesday. Police searched buildings on campus, including Cheit Hall, Chou Hall and the Haas School of Business. The all clear was given about an hour later. The public was advised to secure in place if they were inside one of these buildings or to avoid the area altogether.



Officers with the University of California Berkeley Police Department conducted a search of campus buildings on Tuesday in what was called a "critical alert."

Police posted to social media just after 3 p.m. to advise that the public should avoid the Haas School of Business as police are searching that building as well as surrounding buildings, including Cheit Hall and Chou Hall. About an hour later, the "all clear" for this situation was given by campus police.

"Secure in place"

"Secure in place immediately if you are inside the buildings," the alert read.

The public was advised to avoid the area until they received further notice.

The nature of the emergency remains unclear. KTVU sent a camera crew to the scene to gather more information, but the scene had already cleared.

The Source UC Berkeley Police