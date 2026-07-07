Police search Berkeley campus, advise public to secure in place
BERKELEY, Calif. - Officers with the University of California Berkeley Police Department conducted a search of campus buildings on Tuesday in what was called a "critical alert."
Police posted to social media just after 3 p.m. to advise that the public should avoid the Haas School of Business as police are searching that building as well as surrounding buildings, including Cheit Hall and Chou Hall. About an hour later, the "all clear" for this situation was given by campus police.
"Secure in place"
"Secure in place immediately if you are inside the buildings," the alert read.
The public was advised to avoid the area until they received further notice.
The nature of the emergency remains unclear. KTVU sent a camera crew to the scene to gather more information, but the scene had already cleared.
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