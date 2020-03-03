Police searching for body buried under Los Gatos strip mall parking lot

article

Police were seen this week digging and searching for a body, believed to be buried under the parking lot of a Los Gatos strip mall.

The search began Monday afternoon, witnesses said. On Tuesday morning, there was a tent set up outside of Gardino’s Italian Restaurant on Santa Cruz Avenue. The actual digging site is behind the Site for Sore Eyes store front.

The site looked well established, with a police car, a white truck, chairs, mounds of dirt and plenty of Lowe's buckets on hand.

A law enforcement source told KTVU that the search relates to a criminal investigation that dates back decades.

Follow updates on this developing story.

Police were seen searching for a body, believed to be buried under the parking lot of Gardino's Italian Restaurant in Los Gatos. March 3, 2020

