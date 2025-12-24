Sierra snowstorm: Multiple spinouts reported on I-80

The Brief Heavy snow blanketed the Sierra on Christmas Eve as a storm moved through the region. Slick roads caused multiple spinouts on Interstate 80 near Truckee and Donner Summit, spurring traffic holds. Up to 4 feet of snow is possible through Sunday



The Sierra Nevada was blanketed with snow on Wednesday as a storm swept through the region on Christmas Eve.

While residents and visitors were able to enjoy winter conditions as snow fell across the mountain range, officials warned that driving wasn't advised.

Hazardous travel conditions

What we know:

Multiple spinouts were reported on Interstate 80 near the Truckee and Donner Lake interchange because of slick roads.

Caltrans District 3 said Wednesday evening that heavy snowfall over Donner Summit caused traffic on eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 to be intermittently held throughout the day due to spinouts and crashes.

Tow trucks were deployed throughout the day to rescue stranded motorists.

More snow in the forecast

What's next:

Forecasters said up to 4 feet of additional snow could fall in the Sierra through Sunday.

Chain controls remain in effect on Interstate 80 over Donner Summit for those heading into the area despite advisories against travel.