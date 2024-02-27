Police seek help in locating 'at-risk' 68-year-old Oakland woman

article

Oakland police on Tuesday asked the public's help in the search for a 68-year-old woman.

SEE ALSO: Missing 'at-risk' San Francisco teen with disability found

Investigators said Sylvia Smith was last seen Monday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of East 29th Street.

They said Smith was considered at-risk due to the fact that she has dementia.

She's described as being Black with dark complexion, gray hair and brown eyes. She's 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts was urged to contact the Oakland Police Department's missing persons unit at 510-238-3641.