Police seek information to help solve 2019 shooting death in East Oakland

By Bay City News
Published 
Oakland
Bay City News
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland.   

Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019, in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. 

The Oakland Police Department and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward for an arrest in this case. 