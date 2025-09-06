Police seek man who robbed Gilroy bank at gunpoint

article

The Brief Police were sent about 5 p.m. on Friday to the U.S. Bank located at 790 First Street on reports of an armed robbery. The suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene with an "undisclosed amount of money."



Gilroy police are searching for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint on Friday.

Gilroy Police Department officers were sent about 5 p.m. on Friday to the U.S. Bank located at 790 First Street on reports of an armed robbery, according to a department statement.

Police learned at the scene that a man had entered the bank armed with a handgun and demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene with an "undisclosed amount of money."

The suspect was last seen walking south from the bank on Kipling Circle toward Tennyson Drive, police said. Surveillance stills released by authorities depicted the suspect as a heavyset man with a beard wearing jeans, a gray hoodie, sunglasses and a large light-colored flop hat that partially obscured his face.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect’s identity was asked to contact the GPD at 408-846-0350.