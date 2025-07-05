Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman in Vallejo

article

The Brief The woman was found shot in the 400 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane, and she died at a hospital. The woman’s death marks Vallejo’s eighth homicide of the year. Police are searching for the woman's killer.



A woman was fatally shot in Vallejo on Saturday, and police are searching for her killer.

The Vallejo Fire Department was called just after 1:35 a.m. to the 400 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane on reports of an unconscious person and found the woman at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the Vallejo Police Department said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died of her wounds. Her name was withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

The woman’s death marks Vallejo’s eighth homicide of the year.

The VPD is investigating the shooting, and anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Jarrett Tonn at 707-648-5427 or via email at Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Daniel Callison at 707-648-4533 or via email at Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

Anonymous tips can be placed at 1-800-488-9383.