Police seek outstanding suspects in home invasion robbery in San Jose

Police are searching for the third person suspected in a home invasion robbery in San Jose in October of last year, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The robbery happened on Oct. 27, 2023 around 4:51 p.m., when police say three women entered a victim's residence before stealing cash, identification information and other items. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a fourth person.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Xicmena Mihalaiche (outstanding)

Police identified three of the four suspects as Selena Milaichce, 35, and Xicmena Mihalaiche, 34, both of Anaheim. The third suspect has been identified as Stefan Dila, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Selena Milaiche was arrested in Southern California by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and is awaiting extradition to San Jose for the home invasion trial.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Xicmena Mihalaiche and Stefan Dila. However they are asking for the public's help to identify a third suspect. The suspect is described as a 30-45 year-old woman, about 5'2'' to 5'5'', with a medium build and a light complexion.

The third suspect in the home invasion robbery is yet to be identified ((Photo courtesy of SJPD))